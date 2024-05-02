Y.D. More Investments Ltd Reduces Stock Position in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd reduced its stake in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,012 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in N-able were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NABL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of N-able by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of N-able by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of N-able by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the 4th quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of N-able by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of N-able in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on N-able from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE NABL opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. N-able, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.59 and a beta of 0.40.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. N-able had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $108.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.86 million. As a group, research analysts expect that N-able, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

