Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 13,500 Shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd trimmed its position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Innoviz Technologies were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVZ. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 6,348,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after buying an additional 1,332,991 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,795,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,046,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after buying an additional 2,799,962 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,040,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 1,402,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,010,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after buying an additional 1,248,834 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on INVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $5.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Innoviz Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INVZ opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.07. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $4.39.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 591.37% and a negative return on equity of 78.39%. The company had revenue of $14.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Innoviz Technologies Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

