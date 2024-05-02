Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 2,093 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd reduced its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock opened at $88.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.69. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $94.00.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,981.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,391 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $303,596.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 653,366 shares in the company, valued at $58,495,857.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 642,170 shares of company stock worth $53,970,398 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

