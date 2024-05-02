Y.D. More Investments Ltd Trims Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,516,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,062,000 after purchasing an additional 124,930 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,375,000 after acquiring an additional 37,374 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,954,000 after acquiring an additional 192,119 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,164.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 983,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $85.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.41. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $91.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

