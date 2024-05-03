1,193 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in ASML by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $16.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $869.81. 335,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,638. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,056.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $953.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $811.61. The company has a market cap of $343.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 32.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

