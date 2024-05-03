1,338 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS) Purchased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPS. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPS opened at $31.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $35.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

