13,581 Shares in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) Acquired by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marine Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Marine Products by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

MPX opened at $11.38 on Friday. Marine Products Co. has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $394.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

