1,469 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 326,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 35,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $328,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $164.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $176.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

