1,737 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on KMB. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.85.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,062 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,270. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $136.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.24. The company has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.02.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

