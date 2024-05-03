3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,637,000 after buying an additional 3,508,334 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 8,766.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,748 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,944,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,630,000 after purchasing an additional 506,654 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $178,713,000 after buying an additional 438,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,062,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,337,000 after buying an additional 371,935 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Trading Up 0.7 %

MMM traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $97.46. 2,528,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,877,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $99.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.70.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

