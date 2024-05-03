6,825 Shares in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AUB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:AUB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,903. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.25.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $288.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald R. Kimble acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.13 per share, for a total transaction of $245,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,355.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

