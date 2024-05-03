6,879 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,879 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its position in Visa by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $267.80. 1,235,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,880,075. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $491.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,278,698. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

