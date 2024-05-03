8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 8X8 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for 8X8’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for 8X8’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 8X8 from $3.80 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 79,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,301. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,261,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 848,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,985,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,020 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,395,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in 8X8 by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,077,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 990,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $36,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,286.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,289 shares of company stock worth $81,979. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

