Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $70.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Acadia Healthcare traded as low as $65.67 and last traded at $66.72, with a volume of 148079 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.73.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACHC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

In related news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,156,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after purchasing an additional 441,692 shares during the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,338,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,157,000. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 331,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,990,000 after buying an additional 246,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,148,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,327,000 after acquiring an additional 238,114 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.57, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

