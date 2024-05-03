ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.300-0.330 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $449.2 million-$459.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.3 million. ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.020-1.070 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACCO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

ACCO opened at $4.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $471.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.37 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Further Reading

