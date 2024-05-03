Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ (ATNM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.94 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 1st. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Actinium Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.72.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 12.5 %

ATNM opened at $8.75 on Monday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $9.86. The company has a market cap of $260.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.08.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNM. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.