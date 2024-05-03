Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) VP Gregory W. Buckley Acquires 1,070 Shares of Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) VP Gregory W. Buckley purchased 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.06 per share, for a total transaction of $24,674.20. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,062.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PEO opened at $23.10 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.22 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

Adams Natural Resources Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Trading of Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 97,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.