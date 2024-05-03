Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) VP Gregory W. Buckley Acquires 1,070 Shares of Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) VP Gregory W. Buckley purchased 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.06 per share, for a total transaction of $24,674.20. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,062.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance
NYSE:PEO opened at $23.10 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.22 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
Institutional Trading of Adams Natural Resources Fund
Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
