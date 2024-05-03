adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of adidas in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for adidas’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $120.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.59. adidas has a 52-week low of $79.58 and a 52-week high of $125.54.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. adidas had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in adidas by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in adidas by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,405,000.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.09%.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

