ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect ADMA Biologics to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. ADMA Biologics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. On average, analysts expect ADMA Biologics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

NASDAQ ADMA remained flat at $6.74 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $6.80.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Steve Elms sold 407,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $2,527,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,208,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,925,846.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 639,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,169. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

