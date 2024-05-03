Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,429 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 70,630 shares of the software company’s stock worth $42,138,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 662.6% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,994 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $469.39 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $331.89 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $210.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $510.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $562.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293 shares of company stock worth $137,656 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

