AerCap (NYSE:AER) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.98 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 42.78%. AerCap’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. AerCap updated its FY24 guidance to ~$9.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.200-9.200 EPS.

NYSE:AER traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.00. The company had a trading volume of 90,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,714. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.35. AerCap has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.84.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AER. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on AerCap from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.43.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

