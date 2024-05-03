AES (NYSE:AES) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.870-1.970 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AES. Mizuho started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.13.

Get AES alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AES

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $18.93 on Friday. AES has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AES will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s payout ratio is 209.10%.

AES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.