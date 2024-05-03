Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFRM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stephens increased their target price on Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $319,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,403.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Affirm by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFRM opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 3.56. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $591.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

