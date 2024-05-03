Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.48. 955,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.87. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.10 and a 12-month high of $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

