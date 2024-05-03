Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Aflac Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of AFL opened at $84.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac has a 1-year low of $64.10 and a 1-year high of $86.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Aflac Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.08%.
Several research firms have weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.15.
Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.
