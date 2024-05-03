Aflac (NYSE:AFL) PT Raised to $82.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AFL. Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.31.

Get Aflac alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aflac

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE AFL traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.97. 168,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,445. The company has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.87. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $64.10 and a fifty-two week high of $86.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aflac will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 3.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.