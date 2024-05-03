Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $5.76 Per Share

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ag Growth International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.76 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.50. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2025 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

AFN has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital cut their target price on Ag Growth International from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$88.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.22.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

TSE AFN opened at C$50.35 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$47.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of C$957.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.32.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.62. Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of C$379.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$414.68 million.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

