Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 75.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AC. National Bankshares cut their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.12.

AC stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$18.76. 3,521,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,692. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$16.04 and a twelve month high of C$26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Canada will post 2.9024768 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr acquired 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,823.37. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

