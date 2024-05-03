Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 1,341.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 296.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AL opened at $50.77 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $52.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.79. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $716.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $121,900.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $658,742.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $121,900.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,152. 6.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

