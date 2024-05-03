Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $4.50

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Alexander’s Trading Down 0.2 %

ALX opened at $216.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Alexander’s has a 12 month low of $155.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.46.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Alexander’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.