Algoma Central Co. (ALC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Algoma Central Stock Performance

Shares of ALC opened at C$14.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49. The stock has a market cap of C$563.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.85. Algoma Central has a 52 week low of C$14.14 and a 52 week high of C$15.80.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$201.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$186.60 million. Algoma Central had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Algoma Central will post 1.7588235 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on Algoma Central from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

