Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $48.50 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LNT. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.71.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $50.85 on Monday. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

In related news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNT. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

