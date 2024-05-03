Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $225.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ALNY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $150.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $218.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

