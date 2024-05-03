Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $202,000 Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3,008.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 125,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 31,303 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 10.7% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 15.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,713,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,908,000 after buying an additional 229,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.72.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

