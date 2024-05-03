Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.3% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,129 shares of company stock worth $40,382,765 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $168.46 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.70 and a fifty-two week high of $176.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.