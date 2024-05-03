Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Trading Up 1.5%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $167.39 and last traded at $167.08. 6,711,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 22,683,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,129 shares of company stock worth $40,382,765. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,579,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 595,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $90,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,328,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,519 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 25.7% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 8,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 115,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

