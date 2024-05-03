Altimmune (ALT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Altimmune to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 20,780.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. On average, analysts expect Altimmune to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Altimmune Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $7.30 on Friday. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Altimmune from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Altimmune Company Profile



Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

