Altimmune (ALT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Altimmune to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 20,780.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. On average, analysts expect Altimmune to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Altimmune Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $7.30 on Friday. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on Altimmune
Altimmune Company Profile
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Altimmune
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.