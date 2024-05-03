Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Cut to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Altimmune Price Performance

ALT opened at $7.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.22.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 20,780.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Altimmune during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

