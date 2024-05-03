Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.34 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Amarin Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMRN traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.92. 202,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,902. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. Amarin has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.08.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

