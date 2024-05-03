Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Announces Earnings Results

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Amcor updated its FY24 guidance to $0.685-0.71 EPS.

Amcor Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMCR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,686,683. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amcor has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $10.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

