América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $21.00.

AMX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.16 to $22.22 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $16.60 to $17.20 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.08.

NYSE AMX opened at $18.87 on Monday. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.18.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in América Móvil by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Motco bought a new stake in América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

