American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Issues Earnings Results

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.35), Yahoo Finance reports. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

American Assets Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AAT traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.67. 16,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,419. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho decreased their target price on American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

