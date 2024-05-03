American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.700-1.760 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

AMH traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $36.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,276. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMH. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Homes 4 Rent

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,736.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $1,838,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,576.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,078. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.