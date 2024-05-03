American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at B. Riley

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on American Public Education from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $252.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in American Public Education in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 34.6% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 476,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 122,520 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 11.1% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,184,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 118,300 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 13.4% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 169,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

