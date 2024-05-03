American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Holdings Cut by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC decreased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,624,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,850,000 after acquiring an additional 129,005 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,591,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,790,000 after acquiring an additional 124,815 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,974,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,336,000 after buying an additional 32,975 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 10.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,831,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,640,000 after buying an additional 267,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,038,000 after buying an additional 118,221 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $125.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $151.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.40%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

