American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $59.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 137.32% and a negative return on equity of 44.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. American Well updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

American Well Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE AMWL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. 166,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,551. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $154.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Well

In related news, EVP Vukasin Paunovich sold 251,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $273,942.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,535,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,842.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Well news, EVP Vukasin Paunovich sold 251,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $273,942.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,535,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,842.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 283,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $308,556.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,114,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,264.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,158,186 shares of company stock worth $1,255,582. Insiders own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $1.75 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th.

About American Well

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

