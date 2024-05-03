Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Increased to $355.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $336.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.86% from the company’s previous close.

AMGN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.35.

Get Amgen alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $36.16 on Friday, hitting $314.55. 5,443,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,843,998. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.33. Amgen has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amgen will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,035,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,178,910,000 after purchasing an additional 165,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,875,306,000 after purchasing an additional 255,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amgen by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,564,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,890,769,000 after acquiring an additional 243,720 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Amgen by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,831,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 751,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,556,912,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.