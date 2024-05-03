Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by William Blair

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $329.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.90.

Amgen stock opened at $278.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.33. Amgen has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The stock has a market cap of $149.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,035,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,178,910,000 after acquiring an additional 165,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,875,306,000 after acquiring an additional 255,463 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,564,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,890,769,000 after purchasing an additional 243,720 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Amgen by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,831,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 751,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,556,912,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

