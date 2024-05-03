Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

Amphenol has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Amphenol has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amphenol to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $121.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $72.77 and a 52-week high of $123.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,251,050. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.