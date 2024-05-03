Analysts’ New Coverage for May 3rd (ARKR, ARL, AWH, BDSX, BNED, CPNG, DGLY, DIT, ERO, FLNT)

Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, May 3rd:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women's Health. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX). They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG). They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM). The firm issued a hold rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA). They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX). Loop Capital issued a hold rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT). They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA). They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA). They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

